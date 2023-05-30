Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $100.75 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $100.75 million and $1.83 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.39119828 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,929,430.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

