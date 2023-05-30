Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

PSTG stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. 7,192,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.24, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

