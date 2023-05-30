Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $283.63 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. Qtum has a total market cap of $283.63 million and $23.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00009769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.32 or 0.06862309 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001359 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00052269 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00038901 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018561 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017518 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005863 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,677,428 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
