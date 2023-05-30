Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

NYSE:QUAD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.24. 108,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.72. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Quad/Graphics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

In related news, CFO Anthony Staniak acquired 17,403 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.49. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,598.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.