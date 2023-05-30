Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PWR opened at $174.00 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $176.35. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,170 shares of company stock valued at $44,498,602. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Quanta Services by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

