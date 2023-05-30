QUASA Price Hits $0.0015 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.52 million and $175.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00025733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,764.01 or 0.99976615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149653 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

