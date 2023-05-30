Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.11

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 1349416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $209,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,008.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,649. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.