Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

RAIFY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.