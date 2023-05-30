Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $366.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $166.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $5,862,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Recommended Stories

