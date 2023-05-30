Raydium Market Cap Achieves $41.01 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $41.01 million and $1.69 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,667,547 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

