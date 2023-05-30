Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.66. Redfin shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 339,201 shares traded.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

