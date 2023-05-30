REDW Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,117,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,339,000 after buying an additional 34,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

