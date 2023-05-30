Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Declares GBX 1.65 Dividend

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Regional REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 51.61 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.62. The company has a market cap of £266.16 million, a PE ratio of -428.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 48.55 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.14 ($1.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

