Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Lifted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.