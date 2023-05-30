Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up 2.2% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

