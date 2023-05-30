Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Repsol stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. 124,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,507. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

