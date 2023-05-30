Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Repsol Stock Up 0.8 %
Repsol stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. 124,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,507. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
