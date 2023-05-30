Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock remained flat at $4.06 during trading on Monday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
