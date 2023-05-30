RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
RIV Capital Trading Down 7.9 %
RIV Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,967. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
RIV Capital Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RIV Capital (CNPOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.