RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

RIV Capital Trading Down 7.9 %

RIV Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,967. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

RIV Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.