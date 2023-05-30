Robert W. Stallings Purchases 1,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.55 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 252,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,234,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ TCBIO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.05.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
