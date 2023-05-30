Robert W. Stallings Purchases 1,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.55 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 252,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,234,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TCBIO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.05.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.