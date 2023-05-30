ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 31.3% in May

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROHM Stock Performance

ROHCY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. ROHM has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.05.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

