Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $107.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.