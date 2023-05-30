Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.
Ryanair Stock Performance
Shares of RYAAY opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $107.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
