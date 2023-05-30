Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $107.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

