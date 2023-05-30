SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Up 28.3% in May

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 518,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,611. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

