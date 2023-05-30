Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 153 ($1.89) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 93 ($1.15).
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBRE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 93 ($1.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.82).
Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.67) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £338.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.83.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
