Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 153 ($1.89) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 93 ($1.15).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBRE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 93 ($1.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.82).

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.67) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £338.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.83.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

About Sabre Insurance Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17,500.00%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

