Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $52.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $54.86.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

