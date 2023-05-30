Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SANG stock remained flat at $3.38 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $80.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 936,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,980 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SANG shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

