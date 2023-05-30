Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SANG stock remained flat at $3.38 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $80.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 936,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,980 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
Featured Articles
