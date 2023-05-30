Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $52.51

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.51, but opened at $51.04. Sanofi shares last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 217,524 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.