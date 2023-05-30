Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SBOEF opened at $63.89 on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
