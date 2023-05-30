Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 91,829 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.28% of DigitalBridge Group worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBRG. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 596,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,589. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.91%.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

