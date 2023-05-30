Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,300 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 390,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.19. 183,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

