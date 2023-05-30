Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808,003 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 227,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

