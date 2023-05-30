Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. 300,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,425. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

