Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $206,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Bank of America decreased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WAT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,994. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $252.18 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.52 and a 200 day moving average of $317.52.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile



Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

