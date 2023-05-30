Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.33. 61,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.04. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

