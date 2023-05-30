SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Up 24.7% in May

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 666,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.54. 264,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,039. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 9.6% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 173,468 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,551,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 174,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 875.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 1,029,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

