Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

