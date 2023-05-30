Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

