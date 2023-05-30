Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.81

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.81 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 359511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sealed Air by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 128,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.