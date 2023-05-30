Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shanghai Industrial Price Performance

Shares of SGHIY stock remained flat at $14.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375. Shanghai Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

