Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,270 ($15.69) to GBX 1,330 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Goodbody raised shares of Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.61) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.28) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kainos Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,483.50 ($18.33).

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of Kainos Group stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,271 ($15.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,876. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,294.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,427.75. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 954.50 ($11.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.75). The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,741.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.