Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Greencore Group Trading Up 5.9 %
LON GNC traded up GBX 4.44 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 80.24 ($0.99). 379,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.15 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.90 ($1.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.20. The firm has a market cap of £398.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,349.17, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.13.
Greencore Group Company Profile
