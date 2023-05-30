Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON GNC traded up GBX 4.44 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 80.24 ($0.99). 379,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.15 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.90 ($1.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.20. The firm has a market cap of £398.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,349.17, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

