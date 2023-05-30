Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Expands By 17.1%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Down 1.0 %

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

