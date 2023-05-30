Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expands By 6.6%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 61,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.36. 24,520,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,462,266. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.