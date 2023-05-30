Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Increases By 12.4%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,788,702 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,109 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after buying an additional 1,322,267 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after buying an additional 862,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $20,372,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 60.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,644,000 after buying an additional 489,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 581,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,376. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

