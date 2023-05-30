Short Interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Increases By 10.6%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 644,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,202. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

