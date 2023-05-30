Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Grows By 7.0%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Archrock

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Archrock alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 66.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AROC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 99,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,032. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

See Also

