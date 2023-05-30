Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Grows By 5.2%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AROW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,228,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,172,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,169,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 41,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $317.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.66. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Further Reading

