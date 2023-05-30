Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Drops By 5.5%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ATHA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,964,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 60.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 156,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

