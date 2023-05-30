Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Decreases By 8.5%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUDC. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 280,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $272.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AudioCodes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 72.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 24.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $944,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Articles

