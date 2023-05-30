Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Increases By 30.3%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,649 shares of company stock worth $176,170. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Bank7 Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 183,180.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter worth $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 80.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $211.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 35.11%. Research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

