Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Decreases By 16.1%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $691,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,970. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $51.22. 1,055,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

