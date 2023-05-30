Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Decreases By 11.6%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 609,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadwind by 19.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 94,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,001. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

